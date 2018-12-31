STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Four of the seven people arrested for aiding and abetting the suspect in the Newman officer shooting have had their first appearance in court Monday.

The suspects, Erik Razo Quiroz, Adrian Virgen, Ana Leydy Cervantes, and Conrado Virgen Mendoza, were arraigned on a single felony charge for helping Gustavo Perez Arriaga avoid arrest.

Each of the four suspects who appeared in court Monday entered “not guilty” pleas. Deputy District Attorney John Goold said each was appointed counsel and bail was set at $100,000 for each defendant.

Arriaga was arrested last week in Kern County. Three more adults were arrested and are being held for harboring Arriaga in Kern County. Those suspects, Bernabe Madrigal Castaneda, Erasmo Villegas, and Maria Luisa Moreno, will appear in court on Wednesday.

Arriaga will also appear in court, in Modesto, on Wednesday. He is facing murder charges for the shooting death of Newman Corporal Ronil Singh last week.