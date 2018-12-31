OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Hundreds of people are expected to hit the streets of Old Sacramento to celebrate the New Year, but just a few blocks away in downtown Sacramento, police are still investigating after four people were shot early Sunday morning.

Still, some like Renee Penalver see New Year’s Eve night as a time to party.

“I plan to get really drunk but in a safe way,” Penalver said.

For businesses in Old Sacramento, it’s a time to showcase what the area has to offer.

“It’s wonderful. We get people from all over the world,” said Marcie Murtha, Manager at Visions of Eden.

A much bigger crowd means a need for more security, something Murtha says she expects.

“There was an incident, maybe a few years ago, but I think they’ve responded accordingly. There’s a lot of security,” Murtha said.

This year’s celebration will be no different.

“We will have a heavy presence in the Old Sacramento area,” said Sergeant Vance Chandler of the Sacramento Police Department.

The increased police presence also comes with some changes. Starting at 5:30 p.m., there’ll be no vehicle traffic in Old Sacramento. And starting at 8:30 p.m., the Tower Bridge will be closed until 10 p.m. to help facilitate the night’s major event, the fireworks show which begins at 9 p.m.

“We do have our normal patrol officers who will be working this evening and then also we have a lot of specialty units that will be in the area as well,” Chandler said.

While some businesses are glad to know security measures are in place, Murtha added that others are disappointed that the midnight fireworks show is canceled this year.

“I know a lot of bars and restaurants depended on that crowds coming, but I think it’s responsible to respond to security concerns,” she said.

For those who are simply visiting Old Sacramento, security is the last thing on their mind.

“We choose to be around safe people in safe places so I’m not too concerned about that,” Penalver said.

Meanwhile, those heading downtown can expect to see bike cops, motors and DUI teams out and about. Police say downtown Sacramento will also have extra officers patrolling.