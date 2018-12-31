SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — PG&E says several of its employees reported seeing flames soon after the deadly Camp Fire sparked in Butte County.

The utility says one of its lines malfunctioned and the power went out around 6 in the morning on Nov. 8. Crews say they saw the fire in the Feather River Canyon area that day.

A different worker reported seeing flames beneath power lines north of Pulga.

The details were announced in a federal filing Monday.

PG&E also released a statement saying:

“The families impacted by the devastating Camp Fire are our customers, our neighbors and our friends. Our hearts go out to those who have lost so much, and we remain focused on supporting them through the recovery and rebuilding process. We continue to assess our infrastructure with the goal of further enhancing safety and helping protect all of the customers we serve from the ever-increasing threat of wildfires. PG&E’s most important responsibility is public and employee safety and we are committed to working together with our state and community partners and across all sectors and disciplines to develop comprehensive, long-term safety solutions for the future.”

The Camp Fire killed at least 86 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 homes.