AUBURN (CBS13) — The Placer High School boy’s basketball team has been suspended as the district looks into hazing allegations.

The school’s officials say members of the junior varsity boy’s basketball team have reported harassment and hazing by other team members.

The report of the alleged incident first surfaced on Dec. 26. Several staff members have also been placed on administrative leave as officials investigate.

Placer Union High School District released a statement Monday saying:

“Placer High School is conducting an investigation into an allegation of hazing/harassment among members of the Boys’ JV basketball team. We take all threats to student safety very seriously, and are taking immediate actions to ensure the safety of all student athletes.

Effective immediately, we have suspended all JV Boys basketball games indefinitely, and placed several staff on administrative leave as we conduct a thorough investigation.”