SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating a freeway shooting on Highway 50 on Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Westbound Highway 50 is now back open after it was closed early Monday morning for a shooting investigation.

According to a CHP statement, a 22-year old man driving an Acura SUV, was shot on westbound Highway 50 between highway 99 and the 15th Street exit just before 9 p.m. Sunday. He is described as being in stable condition, although the extent of his injuries is not known.

Officers returned to the area around 2:30 a.m. Monday to look for evidence. The northbound Highway 99 transition to westbound Highway 50 was closed as a result.