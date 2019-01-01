California Sno-ParksSee where you can play in the snow in the Sierra
Filed Under:Arden Fair Mall

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Two town hall meetings are being held this week at Arden Fair Mall to address the recent fights involving hundreds of teens.

The two nights of chaos and violence at Arden Fair left some people badly injured as they ran for the exits, including a 2-year-old boy who suffered a broken leg.

The town hall meetings are only for store managers and will not be open to the public. Mall officials say they plan to meet with the mayor’s office to come up with a long-term plan.

ALSO: Another Large Brawl At Arden Fair Mall Forces Early Closure

A representative for the mall issued a statement today that reads, in part:

“We will continue to work with our civic partners to develop proactive measures to provide a place for the entire community to enjoy safely.  We are currently exploring multiple short-term and long-term plans to provide such an environment.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s