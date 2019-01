SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – One person was killed following a rollover crash on westbound Highway 50 near Bradshaw Road on Tuesday night.

Witnesses say the vehicle, an SUV, was driving recklessly and speeding before it crashed and flipped multiple times, killing the driver.

The crash was blocking the two right lanes.

Crash blocking the #4 & #5 lanes of westbound US Highway 50 near Bradshaw in Sacramento County. Expect slow traffic in the area. No ETO #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/B0Um0C1Wi0 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 2, 2019

Firefighters say there no estimate of when all lanes will reopen.