WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Two brothers have reunited after 70 years, thanks to a DNA test.

The Palm Beach Post reports the DNA test in November 2017 gave Anthony Granito the answer he’d been searching for: A brother named John DiPietro, who lives in Massachusetts.

The brothers didn’t come face-to-face until Sunday after DiPietro coordinated with Granito’s daughter-in-law for the surprise meeting at a Japanese restaurant.

Granito says he got goosebumps when he saw his brother’s face, adding he’d waited almost “70 years for this.”

They talked for hours at the restaurant, swapping jokes and family stories. They learned that neither brother smokes or drinks. And neither gambles for the same reason — they work too hard for their money to bet it away.

The brothers say they plan to stay in touch now.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)