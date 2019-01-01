NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re like many people, you’re starting off 2019 with a couple of standard traditions, like football and dieting.

Most of us know what we should be eating, but do you know when you should be eating?

As Dr. Max Gomez reported Tuesday, the time of day we eat could make a difference in our weight and health.

ALSO: Weightlifting Or Running? Research Shows Clear Winner In Reducing Risk Of Heart Disease

We were always told that a calorie is a calorie, no matter when you eat it, but there’s now growing evidence that our body clocks, or circadian rhythms, can make a difference in our waistlines. It’s the basis of several popular diets that some call intermittent fasting.

We’ve long been told that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but many people skip breakfast and many people eat dinner late at night. Is that good or bad? There are lot’s of opinions out there.

According to Cleveland Clinic wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen, we should take notice of when we eat.

“As we eat late, we get fat. So, it adds to our waist size. It adds to inflammation. It adds to type 2 diabetes. In the studies of people, they gain weight when they eat calories at night,” Dr. Roizen said.

ALSO: No, Overweight Tourists Are Not Crippling Donkeys In Greece

Roizen said our bodies become more insulin-resistant throughout the day, so the pancreas secretes even more insulin. But insulin is a kind of growth factor that leads to weight gain, so it’s best to avoid eating after dark.

Read the rest of the article on CBSNewYork.com.