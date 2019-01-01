  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – The first baby born on the West Coast arrived at Sutter Roseville seconds after midnight! 12:00:08 to be exact.

Alan Romero weighs 8 pounds, 15 ounces and is 19 1/2 inches long.

The little boy is the second baby for Patricia and Juan Romero. They also have a 9-year-old daughter.

As soon as he was born the nurses at Sutter Roseville started calling hospitals nationwide to confirm if he was the first baby born in 2019. As of now we know he’s the first baby born on the West Coast in the New Year.

