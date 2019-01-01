FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — The Bay Area’s first baby of 2019 is apparently a girl born at NorthBay Medical Center in Fairfield.

The healthy girl was born at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday to Elesha Matte and Kamehameha Quitugua of Fairfield, according to Lanette Matte, Elesha’s sister, also a Fairfield resident.

“This is (Elesha’s) 10th child, but this pregnancy was a little harder,” said Lanette, noting that Elesha’s labor was induced starting about 11 a.m. Monday.

“This little girl was saying she wanted to come out on her time. I guess she really wanted to be a New Year’s Baby.”

As for mom, “She’s doing good, she’s happy,” Lanette said.

There was a relative dearth of babies born early on Jan. 1, 2019.

