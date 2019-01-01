STOCKTON (CBS13) – Just one day into the new year, a local city is touting its improvement on crime.

New numbers from the Stockton Police Department show a reduction in homicides and non-fatal shootings in 2018.

Many tend to connect Stockton with crime; Chief Eric Jones says he is aware of that and hopes the numbers from 2018 will be part of a continued effort to help change that perception. That’s because the numbers are encouraging.

ALSO: Two Stockton Firefighters Injured During Early Morning Fire

Last year, the city saw a 31 percent reduction in non-fatal shootings and a 40 percent reduction in homicides compared to 2017. There were 55 homicides in 2017. That number fell to 33 in 2018.

“It is critical for the community to come forward and give us those tips because if they don’t we don’t have the information as to what’s going on, our solvability rates go down and people just don’t feel comfortable coming to the police department,” said Jones.

ALSO: Gas Meter Causes Fire At Stockton Auto Body Shop

Jones says while there’s no one thing that drives gun violence up or down, a combination of efforts has helped. Jones says the key is building trust with community they serve, which, in turn, leads to them getting more tips from residents.

While the numbers are a wonderful sign of progress, there is still plenty of work to be done and that will be the continued focus this year, Jones says.