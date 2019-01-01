  • CBS13On Air

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KPTV) – Stealing a bike from a police station isn’t a great idea, but that’s what almost happened in Gladstone.

And the attempted theft was caught on camera.

Gladstone police shared the video on their Facebook page.

The video shows a man in a hooded sweatshirt trying to cut the lock off a bike right outside the station.

After about 30 seconds, an officer comes out and confronts him with a Taser and they put him in handcuffs a short time later.

There’s no word on the suspect’s name or what charges he may face.

