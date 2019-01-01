  • CBS13On Air

By Jennifer McGraw
Filed Under:Sacramento Kings, security

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Tonight was the first time the Kings played at Golden 1 Center since a double homicide over the weekend.

Sacramento Police say the suspects are still on the run, which is why there was heavy police patrols around the downtown corridor, especially on K Street where the shooting occurred.

We spoke to some Kings fans said the incident did not stop them from coming out for the game, but said they would remain on high alert.

Early on Sunday morning, a barrage of bullets were fired outside a local bar across from the Golden 1 Center. Four people were hit and two of them died.

Witnesses say it was pure mayhem, and with no suspects in custody, there are grave concerns.

Jennifer McGraw

