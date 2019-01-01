STOCKTON (CBS13) – Two Stockton firefighters were injured while fighting a 5-alarm fire in Stockton early this morning.

The fire burned the old YMCA building on Center Street. The 3-story building is made of wood and isn’t currently in use, but a woman was hanging out of the window when firefighters arrived. She told crews as many as ten people were inside the abandoned building. Firefighters checked and found only two people inside. Both were rescued.

One of the firefighters has a dislocated shoulder, the other injured his shoulder muscle. Both are taking the rest of the day off to recover.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause.