STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Kmart on East Mariposa Road in Stockton and Bell Road in Auburn are two of 80 stores owned by Sears Holding Corp. that will close by the end of March. Liquidation sales will reportedly start in two weeks.

In addition to the Kmart stores in Stockton and Auburn, Sears will close 3 other Kmart stores in California.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.

A month later it announced 40 Kmart and Sears stores would close by February. None of the stores on that list are local.