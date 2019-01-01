  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Kmart, Sears

STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Kmart on East Mariposa Road in Stockton and Bell Road in Auburn are two of 80 stores owned by Sears Holding Corp. that will close by the end of March. Liquidation sales will reportedly start in two weeks.

In addition to the Kmart stores in Stockton and Auburn, Sears will close 3 other Kmart stores in California.

Sears filed for bankruptcy in October 2018.

A month later it announced 40 Kmart and Sears stores would close by February. None of the stores on that list are local.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s