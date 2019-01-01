SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 late Monday night in Natomas.

Just before 2:30 a.m., callers reported seeing a car driving the wrong way on southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 interchange, according to a statement from the CHP.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the wrong-way driver had crashed into another car. Four people were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.