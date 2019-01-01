Filed Under:Natomas, wrong way crash

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 5 late Monday night in Natomas.

Just before 2:30 a.m., callers reported seeing a car driving the wrong way on southbound Interstate 5 near the Highway 99 interchange, according to a statement from the CHP.

When officers arrived in the area, they found the wrong-way driver had crashed into another car. Four people were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s