LINCOLN (CBS13) – A Sacramento County man is facing several charges after deputies say he was found with personal documents from more than a dozen people.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pulled over a car on Athens Avenue in Lincoln last Thursday for having expired tags.

Deputies say one of the passengers in the car, 37-year-old Adolph Williams, was on probation.

A search was soon done and a backpack full of personal documents – including mail, government-issued IDs, check books, checks made out to others, and credit/debit/EBT and player’s cards.

Williams was arrested and later booked at South Placer Jail.