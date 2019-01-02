California Sno-ParksSee where you can play in the snow in the Sierra
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A voluntary recall has been issued for a blood pressure medication impurity.

Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc. issued the recall on New Year’s Eve after they detected trace amounts of N-nitrosodiethylamine (NDEA).

The voluntary recall affects 80 lots of Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

NDEA is a known possible carcinogen, according to the FDA. It occurs naturally in some foods, water, and as a result of air pollution and industrial processes.

According to the FDA, patients prescribed the following medications are advised to continue to take their pills because the risk of stopping treatment is still higher than any alternative: Amlodipine Valsartan Tablets USP, Valsartan HCTZ Tablets, USP and Valsartan Tablets USP.

The full list of recalled medications is posted on the FDA’s website: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm629213.htm.

