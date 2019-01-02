  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Bank Robbery, El Dorado Hills
(source: El Dorado County Sheriff)

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect that stole from a US Bank Wednesday afternoon.

(source: El Dorado County Sheriff)

Deputies said the male suspect entered the US Bank at 1020 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect reportedly demanded money and then left in an unknown direction.

(source: El Dorado County Sheriff)

Officials said the suspect is a white male adult, late 20’s, about 5’9″ tall with a thin build.

READ: Alleged Cop Killer Declared Incompetent To Stand Trial Pending Mental Health Exam

No threats were made to the employees during the robbery and deputies said the suspect did not use or show a firearm.

(source: El Dorado County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s department also provided a picture of a white sedan from a similar bank robbery a few months ago in Yuba City. Deputies have not linked the vehicle to the robbery Wednesday but said it may assist the public in identifying this suspect.

(source: El Dorado County Sheriff)

If you have any information on this person’s identification or which could lead to their identification or this robbery, please contact Deputy Macres at (530) 957-5227 or leave us a private message. X1379

