EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect that stole from a US Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies said the male suspect entered the US Bank at 1020 White Rock Road in El Dorado Hills just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. The suspect reportedly demanded money and then left in an unknown direction.

Officials said the suspect is a white male adult, late 20’s, about 5’9″ tall with a thin build.

No threats were made to the employees during the robbery and deputies said the suspect did not use or show a firearm.

The sheriff’s department also provided a picture of a white sedan from a similar bank robbery a few months ago in Yuba City. Deputies have not linked the vehicle to the robbery Wednesday but said it may assist the public in identifying this suspect.

If you have any information on this person’s identification or which could lead to their identification or this robbery, please contact Deputy Macres at (530) 957-5227 or leave us a private message. X1379