SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The “Bird Box Challenge” is the first viral challenge of 2019 and Netflix is asking people to stop participating.

“Bird Box” is a Netflix-produced movie that’s already been viewed by more than 45 million accounts.

A quick social search of #BirdBoxChallenge shows people attempting a variety of things while blindfolded, including cooking, gathering firewood, and packing boxes.

Packing boxes today @RunGum HQ. If your order gets messed up blame Netflix!! #BirdBoxChallenge 📦📦📦 pic.twitter.com/ZvGtrxuvh4 — Nick Symmonds (@NickSymmonds) January 2, 2019

This morning, Netflix tweeted: “Can’t believe I have to say this, but: PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

In case you’re one of the people who hasn’t seen or heard about “Bird Box”, Netflix’s description states “Five years after an ominous unseen presence drives most of society to suicide, a survivor and her two children make a desperate bid to reach safety.” Hence the blindfolds and the memes that are all over social media.