SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An arrest has been made in a homicide case from November on the 2900 block of Marconi Avenue, the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department said.

On Nov. 21, sheriff’s deputies responded to Marconi Avenue at the request of the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Firefighters were originally called to the apartment complex by a man who said his girlfriend was injured. But when firefighters arrived, they determined that the woman was dead.

Deputies spoke with firefighters who expressed were concerned this was a suspicious death. Homicide detectives investigated the scene and determined the suspect was the victim’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Clint Parker of Sacramento.

Parker was arrested on Wednesday and being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on murder charges. He is not eligible for bail.