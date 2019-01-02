VALLEY SPRINGS (CSB13) — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Department has arrested three people in connection to a burglary on the 10000 block of Shelton Road.

Deputies arrested 26-year-old Kevin Defilieppo of Modesto, 28-year-old Chantell Barnett of Mokelumne Hill, and 28-year-old Sarah Rosas of San Andreas for the burglary of a residence.

The Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to the residence after receiving a report of a suspicious person on Dec. 28. When the arrived, deputies found Defilieppo in possession of prescribed medications belonging to the residence.

The deputies then searched the property and reportedly made several announcements. After some time, Barnett exited the house and was taken into custody.

Rosas was found by deputies hiding in a crawl space inside the house. Deputies said Rosas had an outstanding felony warrant for theft charges out of Tuolumne County.

Through their investigation, deputies learned that the suspects had decorated the inside of the house for Christmas and rearranged furniture.