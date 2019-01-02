California Sno-ParksSee where you can play in the snow in the Sierra
SAN JOSE (AP) — The mayor of San Jose is recovering in a hospital after being struck by an SUV while bicycling on New Year’s Day.

Mayor Sam Liccardo was hit Tuesday about 3 miles northeast of downtown and taken to a hospital with several broken bones, according to a statement from his office.

His office says the 48-year-old Liccardo was treated for “minor fractures” but offered no details.

Liccardo’s friend, Carl Gaurdino, tells the Mercury News he apparently fractured his collar bone and a chest bone, and had neck and back injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was not arrested. Drugs and alcohol were not suspected, police said.

Liccardo is the mayor of the nation’s 10th largest city and an avid bicyclist.

