PLACERVILLE (CBS13) — The driver of a pickup truck died in a fatal crash with a bus Wednesday afternoon in El Dorado County, CHP said.

CHP Placerville said the incident happened at approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday. Officers received a call about a collision on Pony Express Trail near Gilmore Road.

Officers said they believe a red pickup truck was driving recklessly on Pony Express Trail and crossed over the double yellow lines, colliding head-on with an El Dorado County Transit bus.

At this point in the investigation, CHP investigators are not sure why the truck crossed the double yellow lines.

As a result of the collision, the driver of the pickup truck sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the bus sustained minor injuries.

Both parties’ identities have not yet been released.

Any witnesses with information about the crash are encouraged to contact CHP Placerville at 530-622-1110 (8-5pm) or 916-861-1300 (24 hr).