Filed Under:Las Vegas, weddings

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Las Vegas marriage records officials have begun offering commemorative wedding vow renewal certificates for the first time.

County Clerk Lynn Goya plans an unveiling ceremony Thursday at the Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas.

A spokesman says a Certificate of Vow Renewal costs $21.

It’s not an official or legally binding document, but it will say how long the couple has been married, including the location of their vow-renewal ceremony, and can be signed and stamped by the clerk.

The county brands Las Vegas as the wedding capital of the world.

County spokesman Dan Kulin says about 80,000 marriage licenses are issued annually.

Goya says about 150 married couples a year used to be turned away when asking for a renewal license.

 

