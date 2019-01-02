SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The sheriff’s department is investigating an attempted murder-suicide after a woman reported she had been stabbed in the chest. It happened in a South Sacramento home near Calvine Road and Vintage Park Drive.

“The husband hung himself after stabbing the female,” a 911 dispatcher reported.

Many in the neighborhood said this horrible news is hard to believe.

“He was just a really nice guy, so I don’t know what happened,” said Rigo Alverado, who lives across the street.

The incident is especially concerning for those who knew the couple well.

“Very friendly, very outgoing, it was just a shock,” said Mike Flores, who frequently spends time with the couple.

Investigators believe the woman was stabbed by her long-term domestic partner over a dispute around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Shortly after stabbing the woman, he hanged himself. But the 911 call didn’t come in until after 6 a.m.

“She had been stabbed for quite some time prior to walking out and seeking help, we don’t know if that’s because she was unconscious in the home or if she was not leaving out of fear,” said Sgt. Shaun Hampton of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives say the woman went next door to get help.

“For someone to walk to the front door in the middle of the night or the early morning with a knife sticking out of their chest, it certainly very scary,” Hampton said.

Mike Flores has known the couple for more than 10 years.

“They seem like they never fight and like nothing out of the norm,” he said.

Flores said the two fostered children regularly, until recently when the kids returned to their biological parents. He thought the couple seemed happy.

“The neighbors are shocked we’re all just close-knit. We let our kids play together, we do Christmas, Thanksgiving,” Flores said.

No one can understand why the man would commit such a heinous crime.

“We’ve looked at the history. Thus far, there’s no documentation that we can tell preliminary that there was domestic violence,” Hampton added.

And just like that, in one night, their lives are forever changed. The woman is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery.

Her daughter tells CBS13, doctors believe her mother will make a full recovery.