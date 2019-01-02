ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Crews have cleaned up on northbound Highway 99 at the Calvine Road exit after a McDonald’s big rig caught fire.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the driver saw smoke coming from the back of the tractor trailer and pulled over to try and put it out, but it grew too big.

Packages of food – including apple slices, ketchup packets and spilled milk – littered the freeway for some time. Both the number 2 and 3 lanes were closed for some time.

All lanes were reopened by 5:30 a.m.