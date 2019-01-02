NEWMAN (CBS13) — Corporal Ronil Singh, who was shot and killed during an attempted traffic stop the morning after Christmas, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A funeral service and procession will be held for Singh in Modesto, according to the Newman Police Department.

The memorial service celebrating the life of Corporal Ronil Singh will be Saturday, January 5th at 10:00 AM at CrossPoint Community Church located at 1301 12th Street, Modesto, CA. The service is open to the public. Anyone who is interested in attending the service should arrive early due to limited parking.

After the service, a law enforcement procession will begin at Needham and 11th Street to Lakewood Memorial Park. The police department anticipates that a large number of police vehicles will participate in the procession, which will likely cause traffic delays in the area.

Members of the community who cannot attend the service but want to show support can do so along the procession route. The procession is expected to begin at 11:30 a.m.

The procession route is as follows:

-Starting at CrossPoint Church on Needham and 11th St

-11th Street to D Street

-D Street to Yosemite Blvd

-Yosemite Blvd to Santa Fe Ave

-Santa Fe Ave to Lakewood Memorial Park

The service will also be live-streamed on the CBS13 Facebook page and the Newman Police Department Facebook page.

According to the department, a live broadcast will also be held in the cafeteria at Orestimba High School in Newman for anyone not able to attend the service in Modesto. Food and drinks will be provided at the live viewing at the high school.