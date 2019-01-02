MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The attorney and family of a Dr. Michael M. Krop High School senior is demanding that the Educational Testing Service (EST), the company that administers the SAT, release and validate the test scores of Kamilah Campbell.

Campbell, 18, is an honors student at the school with a 3.1 GPA.

Her attorney Benjamin Crump said at the advice of a guidance counselor, Capmbell took the SAT in March 2018 with no preparation to get a baseline test score.

Campbell scored a 900 out of 1600 on her first attempt.

She later enrolled in Kahn Academy, an online test prep service and studied under tutors.

She took the SAT again in October and scored a 1230, according to Crump. This time, however, she was told her score was flagged.

