VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The Solano County Sheriff’s office’s first report of the year is for a stolen Dune Buggy from Judy’s Wild Wrangler in Vacaville.

The office said deputy took the report on Tuesday for the stolen vehicle.

The Dune Buggy is candy apple red and has tan leather seats with a matching top. It has a 2000-Special Construction Dune Buggy frame and a 1700cc Volkswagen-style engine. The buggy has one rear plate.

Deputies said the keys were accounted for at the time it was stolen.

If you have any information about the buggy, call the department (707) 421-7090.