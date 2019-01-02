TRACY (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting near Tracy early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around midnight on Chrisman Road near 11th Street in San Joaquin County.

A San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a call for service for a burglary in progress at a business in the area.

It’s not known what caused the officer to feel threatened and open fire on the suspects.

One suspect was wounded and taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Deputies are still searching for another suspect.