YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (AP) – Yosemite National Park has announced new access limitations during busiest hours due to problems with human waste and damage to resources during the partial federal government shutdown.

The park said Wednesday that rangers will staff a checkpoint from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the south entrance reached via Highway 41 and only those with lodging or camping reservations in the park will be allowed to proceed.

All others will be asked to enter the park via Highway 140.

Although the park remains open, the waste and other public safety concerns have led to closure of Wawona Campground, Hodgdon Meadow Campground, the Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, and the Crane Flat and Goat Meadow snow play areas.

Visitors are urged to use restrooms in gateway communities before entering the park.

