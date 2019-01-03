SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – Two men and a teenager have been arrested for the shooting of a 3-year-old girl in Sacramento County.

On September 11, 2018 at 9:33 p.m. authorities received the report of a child shot in the 7400 block of Della Circle. When first responders arrived, they found Azalya Anderson, 3. She had been shot.

She died four days later.

On December 13, following their investigation, sheriff’s department detectives arrested three people: 25-year-old Christopher Richie-Bibbs, 18-year-old Reginald Nash, and 24-year-old and Marquess Wilson, according to a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department statement.

Nash and Richie-Bibbs were arrested on suspicion of shooting into an occupied dwelling, and causing Anderson’s death. They are being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail on $1 million bail each. Wilson was arrested for allegedly being an accomplice to the shooting after the fact and was released on bail.

All three men are facing an enhancement because the shooting was reportedly gang-related.