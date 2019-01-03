SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Good Samaritan came to the rescue of a Loomis security guard who was under attack by shoplifters. It happened Sunday night in a Raley’s parking lot. The Calaveras County man told CBS13 exclusively he’s had a concealed carry license for nearly 25 years, but he’d never had to pull out his weapon until now.

“I’m listening and I hear this woman’s voice just screaming!” said the Good Samaritan, who asked CBS13 to use only his first name, John. “I cracked the window and looked over my shoulder to the front of the Raley’s store and I see a bunch of people running around, going in and out of the store.”

It was the last thing he expected during a quick Sunday night stop at Raley’s. John got out of his truck to see how he could help.

“When I got there, I saw two men, one man had a chokehold on the other,” he explained. “The one doing the chokehold had blood on him.”

One of them told John he was a security guard. He had 25-year-old Brandon Smith in a chokehold.

“I started scanning the area, looking around,” John said. “I looked over my left shoulder and here comes this girl with a long knife in her hand. And I can see the blood on it!”

The security guard’s hand had been cut in the struggle.

“Her boyfriend, husband, whoever he is, is on the ground being choked and screaming at her to stab the guy,” John said. “At that point, I pulled my gun out.”

His .357 Double Action Revolver.

“I was just trying to keep them all in view,” he said.

He commanded 23-year-old Elizabeth Almand to drop the knife.

“She only complied when I told her ‘you’re going to make me shoot you, aren’t you?'” he recounted.

John kept Almand cornered until deputies arrived.

“And just stood there for what seemed like 10 minutes but it was probably just two or three,” he said.

Placer County Sheriff’s Office praised the Calaveras County man for being a level-headed Good Samaritan whose concealed carry weapon was used in the right way.

“You’ve gotta be able to protect yourself, and if not yourself, somebody else,” John said.

He told CBS13 he works as a general contractor, refurbishing homes and businesses across six counties.

“I encountered people who robbed my truck, stole from me, threatened me,” John said. “And you’re defenseless.”

He insists he’s no hero, just your everyday citizen trying to do the right thing.

“If you’re an able-bodied person and you can help somebody, you should do it!” John said.

The contractor told CBS13 he gets training every other year to keep his CCW permit current. The suspects are charged with robbery, conspiracy, and assault with a deadly weapon. Both are expected to be in court on January 9.