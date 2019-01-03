SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Golden 1 Center on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. as part of their new 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

The team is no stranger to world records, and as part of Guinness World Record Day, recently set the following five new Guinness World Records™:

An impressive somersault basketball shot made by one of the team’s biggest stars, Bull Bullard, at a staggering 58 feet, 1.25 inches away from the basketball hoop.

Most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female) – Torch George (32)

Most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (5)

Most behind the back three pointers in one minute – Zeus McClurkin (3)

Most under the leg slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute – Flying Globies (28)

And back by popular demand, fans will also get a chance to see the Flying Globies, an acrobatic trampoline dunk team.

Tickets are available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com.

They can also be purchased over the phone by calling the Golden 1 Center box office at 800-745-3000.