LIVERMORE, Calif. (AP) – Authorities say the body of a woman found in a Northern California landfill was transported there in a garbage truck.

Alameda County Sgt. Ray Kelly tells the San Francisco Chronicle investigators believe the body went through a transfer station in San Leandro on a garbage truck and was off-loaded onto a larger truck before being dropped along with trash into the landfill in rural Livermore.

Workers discovered the decomposing body Monday.

Kelly says the woman’s death is considered suspicious and the coroner’s office is determining the cause and manner of death.

He says the body may have come from any one of the cities on the western side of Alameda County such as Oakland, Berkeley, Emeryville or San Leandro.

Kelly says officials are working on identifying the woman.

 

 

