NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The Nevada County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting on the 26000 block of Sweetland Road in the North San Juan Community.

The sheriff’s department said there are two possible victims under medical care.

The suspect is described as wearing a black sweatshirt and jeans and is still outstanding.

There is an active investigation for the suspect. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.