Downtown Sacramento, Shooting investigation

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento Poice Department released new information about the fatal shooting that occurred near the Golden 1 Center early Sunday morning.

Detectives said in a press release Thursday the individuals involved in the shooting have gang associations.

Investigators said the shooting started as a dispute at the nightclub which led to a confrontation in an alley near 7th and K Street where gunfire was exchanged.

Two people, 26-year-old Abram Oates and 31-year-old Tuan Tran, died in the shooting, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office confirmed. Four people were shot in the incident, according to police.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the dispute.

Any witnesses with information regarding this incident to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app.  Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.

