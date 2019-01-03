  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – A person has been arrested after they apparently tried to take off with an ATM early Thursday morning.

The scene is at the First Citizens Bank on Douglas Boulevard.

Roseville police say officers responded to the scene a little after 3:30 a.m. to investigate an alarm activation. Officers got there in time to find the suspect still there.

Officers say the suspect was trying to remove an ATM outside the bank.

The suspect tried to take off, but was caught off Sierra College Boulevard after a short vehicle and foot chase.

It’s unclear if anything was actually taken from the ATM.

The name of the suspect has not been released at this point.

