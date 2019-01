STOCKTON (CBS13) — Did you hear fewer gunshots ringing in the New Year?

The Stockton Police Department released data Thursday showing that New Year’s Eve celebratory gunfire has decreased across the city by 53 percent since 2016/2017.

The data came from calls and ShotSpotter calls of gunfire across Stockton.

In a Facebook post, the department thanked the community for their help in reducing celebratory gunfire.