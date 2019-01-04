  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Downtown Sacramento, Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dine Downtown, the annual event where dozens of Sacramento restaurants offer up three-course $35 prix fixe menus to raise money for a good cause, is a week away from starting.

More than 30 restaurants in downtown and midtown Sacramento will be taking part. Nearly all have now posted their menus.

For example, Paragary’s is offering a menu of celery root soup or kale and arugula salad as a starter, mushroom risotto or pan roasted local rockfish for the entrée, and Butterscotch Pots de Crème for dessert.

Head to Dine Downtown’s website to see all of what’s being offered: http://GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown.

Dine Downtown will be happening from Jan. 11-21. One dollar from every meal will go to social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.

Since Dine Downtown started in 2005, restaurants have generated $5 million in sales and served more than 11,000 meals.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s