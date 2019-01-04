SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dine Downtown, the annual event where dozens of Sacramento restaurants offer up three-course $35 prix fixe menus to raise money for a good cause, is a week away from starting.

More than 30 restaurants in downtown and midtown Sacramento will be taking part. Nearly all have now posted their menus.

For example, Paragary’s is offering a menu of celery root soup or kale and arugula salad as a starter, mushroom risotto or pan roasted local rockfish for the entrée, and Butterscotch Pots de Crème for dessert.

Head to Dine Downtown’s website to see all of what’s being offered: http://GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown.

Dine Downtown will be happening from Jan. 11-21. One dollar from every meal will go to social services and food literacy programs in Sacramento.

Since Dine Downtown started in 2005, restaurants have generated $5 million in sales and served more than 11,000 meals.