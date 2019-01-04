RANCHO MURIETA (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol says a 57-year-old Sloughhouse man is dead after crashing his car into a house in Rancho Murieta.

CHP isn’t releasing the victim’s name yet, but they say the man was driving his Acura MDX on Puerto Drive early Thursday afternoon. They say the car left the roadway, went into a yard, and slammed into a large rock. The car then flew into the air and struck the home’s garage and two vehicles.

The driver died from injuries he sustained.

CHP says the accident is still under investigation.