SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – A search is on for the man not only suspected of robbing a woman, but also of trying to force her into a dumpster corral.

The incident happened back on Nov. 29, 2018 in the parking lot of a shopping center along the 6900 block of 65th Street.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, a woman reported to deputies that she was walking through the parking lot when someone started following her. The suspect then told her to hand over her phone and keys.

The woman says the man then forced her to hold his hand. He started making his way towards a dumpster corral, but something startled him.

The man ran off when he was seen by other people in the parking lot, the woman says.

The man – who is believed to frequent the area – was wearing a black hoodie, knee-length black jacket, a red doo rag and latex gloves. He was armed with a handgun, investigators say.

A composite sketch of the suspect has been put together by investigators.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is asked to contact detectives at (916) 874-5115.