SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom is being sworn in as governor on Monday and the parties begin this weekend.

From the steps of the Capitol to Old Sacramento, a series of celebrations are planned to welcome California’s new governor.

Workers have been busy setting up large tents on the state capitol grounds, the site of Monday’s swearing-in ceremony for Newsom, who will become California’s 40th governor.

The crowds are expected to bring a boost to local businesses.

READ: The Newsom Family Is Moving Into The Governor’s Mansion

“It fills the hotel rooms, in this case on a Monday night which is often times a slower time in Sacramento. It brings attention from the rest of the state and the rest of the country, so always nice to have a spotlight on Sacramento,” said Michael Testa of Visit Sacramento.

The first public events begin Sunday morning with a free family event hosted by Newsom at the State Railroad Museum. Several thousand people are expected to attend the science and history-themed even which is being called “Kidchella.”

On Sunday night there will be a concert at the Golden 1 Center featuring Pitbull, Common, and more musical acts. Some of the proceeds from the event will go toward wildfire relief. Tickets are $25.

ALSO: Moving Trucks Show Up Outside Governor’s Mansion As Jerry Brown Prepares To Leave

Additionally, there are several invitation-only fundraisers with ticket packages going for up to $200,000.

Political analyst Gary Deitrich said the new governor could be raising money for proposition campaigns or to help other down ticket races.

The inauguration is expected to impact traffic in Downtown Sacramento on Monday. 10th street is already shut down in front of the Capitol, and there could be other closures during the events.