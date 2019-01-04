SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s moving day for Jerry Brown.

The soon-to-be-former California governor is packing his bags and getting ready to enter private life again. Friday morning, moving trucks were seen parked outside the historic Governor’s Mansion in Downtown Sacramento.

Brown moved into the mansion back in 2016 after the historic building saw extensive renovations.

Before him, the last governor to live at the mansion was Ronald Reagan in 1967. Brown succeeded Reagan for his first stint as governor, but he never lived at the old mansion until his second stint.

Brown will be moving to a newly-built home in Colusa County.

Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom is being sworn-in on Monday. An inauguration concert benefiting the California Fire Foundation is set for Sunday featuring Pitbull, Common and other acts.