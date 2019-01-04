MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man whose vehicle was abandoned in Tracy. The police department said the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious.

Chhinderpal Singh, 64, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday night. The police said Singh’s vehicle was located on Thursday morning, abandoned near the Delta Mendota Canal in rural Tracy.

Singh was last seen wearing a black turban, black jacket, dark pants, and dark dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Singh or his whereabouts are asked to call the Manteca Police Department at (209) 456-8101.