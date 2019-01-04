Filed Under:manteca, Missing Person, Tracy

MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca Police are looking for a missing 64-year-old man whose vehicle was abandoned in Tracy. The police department said the circumstances around his disappearance are suspicious.

manteca missing man 1 Manteca Police Looking For Missing Man, Say Circumstances Are Suspicious

Chhinderpal Singh (age 64) Credit: Manteca Police Department)

Chhinderpal Singh, 64, was reported missing by his wife on Wednesday night. The police said Singh’s vehicle was located on Thursday morning, abandoned near the Delta Mendota Canal in rural Tracy.

manteca missing man 2 Manteca Police Looking For Missing Man, Say Circumstances Are Suspicious

Chhinderpal Singh (age 64) Credit: Manteca Police Department)

Singh was last seen wearing a black turban, black jacket, dark pants, and dark dress shoes.

Anyone with information about Singh or his whereabouts are asked to call the Manteca Police Department at (209) 456-8101.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s