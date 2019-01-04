Filed Under:Arrest, Drug Bust, Toulumne County

TWAINE HART (CBS13) — A multi-agency drug bust in Tuolumne County has landed seven people behind bars.

christopher mantzouranis Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Calling it ‘Operation Snow Fall,’ the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agency said it worked with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives, Patrol and Boating Divisions, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and the High Risk Probation Supervision Team on the months-long investigation.

troy mangrum Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Earlier this week, they executed numerous search and arrest warrants connected to a drug-dealing operation based out of a downtown Twain Harte cocktail lounge.

sebastien christensen Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Agents say they purchased cocaine and MDMA (Ecstacy/Molly) on several occasions from inside the lounge.

richelle diaz Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Arrest warrants were issued on various charges for:

  • Quentin Gelhaus
  • Christopher Mantzouranis
  • Richelle Dia
  • Joshua Hankins
  • Allyson Bradley
  • Gary Somerville
  • Troy Mangrum
  • Sebastian Christensen
quentin gelhaus Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Agents say they confiscated three ounces of cocaine, two ounces of MDMA, packaging materials, scales, nearly $9,000 in cash, and two loaded handguns.

joshua hankins Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

A 6-year-old child was present at one of the homes police searched, who they say they placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.

alyson bradley Narcotics Agents Nab 7 In Tuolumne Drug Bust

Operation Snow Fall Arrests

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s