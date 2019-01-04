TWAINE HART (CBS13) — A multi-agency drug bust in Tuolumne County has landed seven people behind bars.

Calling it ‘Operation Snow Fall,’ the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Narcotics Agency said it worked with Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Detectives, Patrol and Boating Divisions, California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, and the High Risk Probation Supervision Team on the months-long investigation.

Earlier this week, they executed numerous search and arrest warrants connected to a drug-dealing operation based out of a downtown Twain Harte cocktail lounge.

Agents say they purchased cocaine and MDMA (Ecstacy/Molly) on several occasions from inside the lounge.

Arrest warrants were issued on various charges for:

Quentin Gelhaus

Christopher Mantzouranis

Richelle Dia

Joshua Hankins

Allyson Bradley

Gary Somerville

Troy Mangrum

Sebastian Christensen

Agents say they confiscated three ounces of cocaine, two ounces of MDMA, packaging materials, scales, nearly $9,000 in cash, and two loaded handguns.

A 6-year-old child was present at one of the homes police searched, who they say they placed into the care of Child Welfare Services.