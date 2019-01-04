NEWMAN (AP) – A procession is underway to honor a police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop the day after Christmas.

Television images show people lining up and holding American flags along the streets of the town of Newman where a viewing will be held Friday for Cpl. Ronil Singh.

A casket carrying Singh’s body and draped with an American flag was taken into a theater where the marquee read “Ronil Singh Forever Remember” and several officers were standing in salute position.

The casket was taken from the hearse into the theater as officers and Singh’s family followed.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was charged Wednesday with Singh’s killing.

Perez Arriaga told the judge that his real name is Paulo Virgen Mendoza, but authorities were still referring to him as Perez Arriaga in court documents

