OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An Oakland woman who is accused of biting a jogger following a confrontation over the woman’s dog, has been arrested, according to authorities.

Alma Cadwalader, 19, was arrested by East Bay Regional Park District police after investigators interviewed her at police headquarters Friday.

The arrest came a day after Cadwalader allegedly assaulted and bit a female jogger who had just fended off an attack by Cadwalader’s dog with pepper spray. Park police said the jogger was later accosted by the Cadwalader on the trail, who allegedly tackled and punched her multiple times.

READ MORE ON CBS SAN FRANCISCO’S WEBSITE.